New group aims to revive Carnegie Museum

HANFORD — After learning of financial difficulties at the Hanford Carnegie Museum earlier this summer, a group of concerned residents decided to take matters into their own hands.
The group has formed their own nonprofit known as the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, with a goal of preserving the museum for the community.
Jack Schwartz, a resident of Hanford and president of the new Carnegie Museum of Kings County, presented a letter of intent to the city during the Hanford City Council meeting on Oct. 6.
“Before tonight, we have not publicized our efforts,” Schwartz told council. “However, after the recent press and social media posts about the museum, we believe it is important that the public know that there are community people that have joined together to have a thriving museum as an integral part of our community.”
Schwartz said the group would like to negotiate a new lease with the city for the Carnegie Museum building, located at 109 E. Eighth St, for the purpose of operating a community museum at the building.
Right now, Schwartz said the new group consists of about 20 community members. Along with Schwartz, the board of directors includes former mayor David Ayers, Dennis Ham, who has spent many years as a city commissioner, Michael Semas, a local accountant and board member of the Kings Art Center Foundation, and Evan Gelsi, a middle school history teacher.
The group’s mission statement is “Working together to bring the history of Kings County to life through preservation and education.”
Schwartz said the group is committed to working with and involving local community groups, service clubs, nonprofits, museums and citizens to have a thriving and financially viable museum.
Although all of the artifacts were taken out of the building when the existing nonprofit was evicted by the city, Schwartz said the new group made a proposal to the museum board so that the memorabilia donated by members of the community could continue to form a basis of the museum going forward.
“We hope to work with them because the historic building and the community’s artifacts together are greater than the sum of the parts,” Schwartz said during the council meeting.
In the meantime, Schwartz said the new group would like to establish a virtual museum with historical information pertinent to Kings County. If all goes as planned, he said they would like to reopen the museum in late spring.
“We’re looking forward to working with the community to build a thriving museum,” he said.
Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez said council did discuss the Carnegie property during closed session of the Oct. 6 meeting, including some discussion of the proposal from the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
However, prior to discussing the future use of property, Cifuentez said council gave general direction to staff to look into maintenance and repair needs for the facility before moving forward with any proposal.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
