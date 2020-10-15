New group aims to revive Carnegie Museum

HANFORD — After learning of financial difficulties at the Hanford Carnegie Museum earlier this summer, a group of concerned residents decided to take matters into their own hands.

The group has formed their own nonprofit known as the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, with a goal of preserving the museum for the community.

Jack Schwartz, a resident of Hanford and president of the new Carnegie Museum of Kings County, presented a letter of intent to the city during the Hanford City Council meeting on Oct. 6.

“Before tonight, we have not publicized our efforts,” Schwartz told council. “However, after the recent press and social media posts about the museum, we believe it is important that the public know that there are community people that have joined together to have a thriving museum as an integral part of our community.”

Schwartz said the group would like to negotiate a new lease with the city for the Carnegie Museum building, located at 109 E. Eighth St, for the purpose of operating a community museum at the building.

Right now, Schwartz said the new group consists of about 20 community members. Along with Schwartz, the board of directors includes former mayor David Ayers, Dennis Ham, who has spent many years as a city commissioner, Michael Semas, a local accountant and board member of the Kings Art Center Foundation, and Evan Gelsi, a middle school history teacher.

The group’s mission statement is “Working together to bring the history of Kings County to life through preservation and education.”