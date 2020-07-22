New CEO hopes to get Hanford Chamber of Commerce back in business

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has found its new CEO/executive director in Amory Marple, and she’s ready to get the organization back to doing what it does best — encouraging and promoting balanced business for the benefit of the community.

Marple started her new position with the chamber on July 1 and right away had ideas and a positive energy that Board President John Umscheid couldn’t help but welcome.

For some time, Umscheid said, the chamber became known as more of an event planning organization and was not fulfilling its true purpose, which was to help the business community become successful and increase its viability.

He said Marple is ready to not only bring that attitude back, but also make it current.

Marple, a native of Hanford, received her bachelor’s degree in fine art at the Art Institute of Atlanta. She moved back to Hanford in 2009, where she worked in event planning at the Remington and later for the Kings County Human Services Agency, where she became the office supervisor.

All the while, she was a member of Soroptimist International of Hanford and served on its board in various capacities, including president.

Being heavily involved in the community, Marple said she always looked for ways in which she could use her skills where they were needed. When the CEO position at the chamber opened up, she decided to apply.

“I just really felt that with the unique experience I have with event planning, nonprofits and managerial skills that it was just a perfect fit for me,” Marple said.