New CEO hopes to get Hanford Chamber of Commerce back in business

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has found its new CEO/executive director in Amory Marple, and she’s ready to get the organization back to doing what it does best — encouraging and promoting balanced business for the benefit of the community.
Marple started her new position with the chamber on July 1 and right away had ideas and a positive energy that Board President John Umscheid couldn’t help but welcome.
For some time, Umscheid said, the chamber became known as more of an event planning organization and was not fulfilling its true purpose, which was to help the business community become successful and increase its viability.
He said Marple is ready to not only bring that attitude back, but also make it current.
Marple, a native of Hanford, received her bachelor’s degree in fine art at the Art Institute of Atlanta. She moved back to Hanford in 2009, where she worked in event planning at the Remington and later for the Kings County Human Services Agency, where she became the office supervisor.
All the while, she was a member of Soroptimist International of Hanford and served on its board in various capacities, including president.
Being heavily involved in the community, Marple said she always looked for ways in which she could use her skills where they were needed. When the CEO position at the chamber opened up, she decided to apply.
“I just really felt that with the unique experience I have with event planning, nonprofits and managerial skills that it was just a perfect fit for me,” Marple said.
While there has been a learning curve in her first few weeks, made especially difficult by the current pandemic, Marple said she’s dedicated to the regrowth of the chamber.
First and foremost, the chamber and its board are focused on helping its members and businesses. With a background in membership services, Marple said her priorities include increasing membership and retention and enhancing membership benefits.
Other projects in the pipeline include a monthly newsletter, hosting workshops, creating an online business toolkit, funding a new business grant, revamping the organization’s ambassador committee, organizing a fundraiser that gives back to the community and offering business counseling for those who would like to open a new business.
Ultimately, Marple said she wants the chamber to be a one-stop shop for the business community to find all the information and resources it needs.
“There’s a lot of potential with the chamber, we just have to grow and build on it,” she said.
Umscheid said the organization also hopes to become self-sufficient by next year.
For now, Marple has begun reconnecting with the organization’s members and learning about their needs in an effort to strengthen relationships.
She encourages business owners and others who are interested to visit the chamber’s website at www.hanfordchamber.com, follow the chamber on social media or sign up for weekly email blasts for the latest information.
Umscheid said he believes the chamber is fortunate to have Marple and that she will accomplish great things at the helm.
“She’s local, she’s likable and she’s extremely qualified,” Umscheid said. “I see her as they type of person that can really have an impact in the long-term in a positive way.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
