Nearly 200 people rally for Vanessa Guillen in peaceful demonstration

HANFORD — Choking back tears, Emily Burns said it could have been her.

Jose Ireta urged the community to come together and continue to have their voices heard.

Another had their story about sexual assault shared anonymously.

All came together for Vanessa Guillen on Sunday.

Nearly 200 people came out to demand justice for Army Spc. Guillen at Hanford Civic Auditorium, the Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April. Guillen’s remains were recently discovered on June 30 and confirmed to be her on Sunday.

“We have a sister who was gone and this congress, this president, this administration did nothing to find our sister, and that should anger you,” Burns, a United States Navy veteran, passionately vented into the microphone. “Not as a Latina, not as an American, not as a white, Black, as a human being that should anger because she did not come home.”

Ireta, balancing an American and Mexican flag on each shoulder, displayed his frustration with the military and their response to Guillen’s disappearance. He also asked for people to be good to one another.

“No matter where you come from, no matter how you look like,” Ireta said in both English and Spanish. “If we see anybody who needs water, give them water. If they need food, give them food. I bet you if we do that, this country is going to be different.”

Those in attendance chanted Guillen’s name and held signs reading “Justice for Vanessa,” “No Hija Left Behind,” and “We Will Not Be Silent.” A small memorial was created at the top of the steps of the auditorium adorned with flowers, photos, candles and a lone American flag with a giant sign which said “Justice for Vanessa” behind it.