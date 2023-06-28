Almost 1,000 members of the U.S. Navy touched down in an hours-long homecoming ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Wednesday.

Sailors came in short waves as flights came in throughout the day, starting at around 1:30 p.m. until late into the night. The returning sailors served as members of Carrier Air Wing Seventeen, a Lemoore-based unit.

“Twenty-two years into this business and it [the homecoming] is still one of the coolest things that we are a part of,” said Deputy Airwing Commander of Carrier Airwing Seventeen Capt. Brent Jaquith. “To see the reunions, first dads, first moms, families from all over the world is pretty incredible. It’s great to be a part of.”

