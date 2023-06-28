Almost 1,000 members of the U.S. Navy touched down in an hours-long homecoming ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Wednesday.
Sailors came in short waves as flights came in throughout the day, starting at around 1:30 p.m. until late into the night. The returning sailors served as members of Carrier Air Wing Seventeen, a Lemoore-based unit.
“Twenty-two years into this business and it [the homecoming] is still one of the coolest things that we are a part of,” said Deputy Airwing Commander of Carrier Airwing Seventeen Capt. Brent Jaquith. “To see the reunions, first dads, first moms, families from all over the world is pretty incredible. It’s great to be a part of.”
The sailors spent nearly seven months deployed to the Western Pacific on USS Nimitiz. The USS Nimitiz left San Diego in December of last year for operations near Japan, according to Jaquith.
“The sailors were happy to enjoy several ports and get some time off, get some liberty, experience different cultures, and we just got back yesterday and today,” Jaquith said Wednesday.
Jacquith, who arrived with jets that came into the air base on Tuesday, predicted newer sailors would take longer to acclimate to coming back home.
“The older you get, as you’ve done this and get more experience, there’s a little bit less of a transition,” Jacquith said. “For our newer sailors, that can be several weeks or months on a case-by-case basis, whether family is involved. Some of these sailors, as you might have seen, are first time mothers and fathers.”
Aaron Chavez, one of the sailors returning from deployment, met his girlfriend Bianca Baez when he landed.
“I’m super excited,” Chavez said after climbing off a bus and hugging Baez. “Seven long months. It’s amazing to be back.”
Family members eagerly awaiting their loved ones lined up just outside of a movie theater on base, right outside of where the soldiers would be dropped off. One of the family members, Shania Warmka, waited for Hannah Little.
“I’m gonna hug her, and I’m probably going to bawl,” Warmka said, when asked what the first thing was the family would do together. “Then, I’m going to show her the new house that we got.”
Another of the many family members waiting for their loved ones to touch ground was Laura Helgevold, who was waiting for her husband, Kirby Helgevold. The Helgevolds planned on getting dinner, which would be Kirby’s choice.
Meanwhile, Chavez had more modest plans when asked what the first thing he wanted to do was after touching ground.
“I’m gonna eat a pizza and drink a beer,” Chavez said.