Natural Healing Center job fair draws long line

LEMOORE — Natural Healing Center, the soon-to-be second cannabis dispensary in Lemoore, held a job fair on Friday.

The job fair, which began at noon, drew a line of more than 100 applicants down D Street and around Heinlen Street.

“We’re looking at everything from inventory specialists to actual budtender to reception to floor managers to lead budtenders all the way up to general manager,” Natural Healing Center Controller Jacob German said.

As Natural Healing Center was interviewing potential employees, construction continued in the background. The dispensary, hoping to open by mid-July at the latest, will be located in the old Bank of America building on D Street.

The large space will include a lounge for on-site consumption, CBD oil, flowers, edibles and an educational area featuring touch-screen monitors where customers can learn about different products.

The location will also have cubbies where customers can order ahead of time and simply pick up when they arrive. Customers will enter through the back of the building and exit onto D street.

German said Natural Healing Center is looking to hire 35-45 employees for the location.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

