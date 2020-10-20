Natural Healing Center holds grand opening

LEMOORE — The Natural Healing Center held its grand opening on Saturday.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the big opening, said Rebecca Oribello, a marketing associate for the second cannabis location in Lemoore.

“We were able to use the park next door to our building for vendors to set up and live entertainment, which allowed us to host a social distancing friendly event for the community,” Oribello said.

The cannabis store, one of two in Lemoore, offered plenty of great deals for customers such as buy a bag of cookies and get a single dose for one cent or buy any FlavRx product and get a bag of gummies for 99 cents. Those were just two of the more than 20 deals. Swag was also given with certain purchases and there was free food from local restaurants like Zeny’s, Tropicana, Simply Mediterranean and Leon’s Ice Cream. Live music was provided by One Hot Minute and 82 Deluxe.

Natural Healing Center offers a wide variety of psychoactive (THC-based) and non- psychoactive (CBD-based) products to serve customers of all consumption needs.

“Customers will find medical products such as balms, lotions, patches and tinctures as well as flower, concentrates, vapes and edibles for recreational users,” Oribello said.

Natural Healing Center originally opened on July 4. The store also has the Valley’s only consumption lounge, but it has not opened yet due to COVID-19. They are hoping to open it soon.

“The City of Lemoore has been amazing to work with and we’re looking forward to rolling out some pretty fun projects in the city in the future,” Oribello said.