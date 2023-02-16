Supreme Court Asylum Ban
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington in November 2022. 

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will not hear arguments as planned March 1 in a case involving a Trump-era immigration policy used several millions of times over the past three years to quickly turn away migrants at the border.

The justices on Thursday removed from their calendar the case involving Title 42, which justified the quick expulsion of migrants on public health grounds. A court spokeswoman provided no explanation and the case has not been dismissed. The court's action follows a legal filing from the Biden administration saying the case soon will be moot.

Government lawyers pointed to President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that the emergency declarations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will end May 11. The administration said the end of the public health emergency will also mean the end of Title 42.

