Offshore Wind-Dead Whales
Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club chapter, speaks at a press conference in Atlantic City, N.J. on Tuesday at which environmental groups supported offshore wind power development and decried what they call the false narrative that offshore wind site preparation work is responsible for seven whale deaths in New Jersey and New York in little over a month. 

 Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Environmental and fishing groups said Tuesday there is “no evidence” that site preparation work for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York is responsible for a spate of whale deaths in the two states.

Many of New Jersey's leading environmental groups held a press conference on the Atlantic City Boardwalk — directly in front of the local office of an offshore wind company — to support the industry, and decry what they term a false narrative that the industry's testing activities are harming or killing whales.

The issue has become contentious since Clean Ocean Action, one of New Jersey's leading coastal environmental groups, held a news conference last week with several community groups opposed to offshore wind, calling on President Biden to investigate the deaths of seven whales in the two states in little over a month.

