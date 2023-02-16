DoorDash Results
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York in 2020. DoorDash said Thursday that it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. 

DoorDash said Thursday that it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. DashPass members — who pay $9.99 per month for free delivery on most orders — grew 50% to 15 million.

DoorDash's gross order value — or the total of all orders on its platform — rose 29% to an all-time high of $14.4 billion. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $14 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

