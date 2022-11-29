CORRECTION Biden
President Joe Biden, center, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year Tuesday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. From left are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y., Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties’ lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike.

But the Republicans’ pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.

Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders at the White House came as he looks to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. In the meantime, the president is dependent on Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Dec. 16, and he wants major new funding to fight COVID-19 response and bolster U.S. support for Ukraine’s economy and defense against Russia’s invasion.

