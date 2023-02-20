Bishop Shot
Candles and messages are left near Bishop David O'Connell's residence in Hacienda Heights Sunday. O'Connell was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, a slaying of a longtime priest hailed as a “peacemaker” that's stunned the Los Angeles religious community, authorities said. 

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California in a crime that shocked the Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities, authorities said Monday.

The person was arrested in the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said.

Sheriff Robert Luna was expected to provide details at a news conference at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

