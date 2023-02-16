Financial Markets Wall Street
Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in September 2022, in New York. 

 Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK — Wall Street tumbled Thursday, and stocks fell by the most in four weeks following more evidence that high inflation is staying stickier than expected.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% after a report said inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than economists forecast. It echoed a report on prices at the consumer level from earlier this week that suggested inflation isn't cooling as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 431 points, or 1.3%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.8%.

