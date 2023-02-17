Mississippi Shootings
Buy Now

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting Friday in Arkabutla, Miss. Six people were fatally shot Friday in the small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities said they had taken a suspect into custody.

 Adam Itayem

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

Tags

Recommended for you