HANFORD — The National Weather Service has issued a warning of extreme heat with major impact levels throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
An announcement from the NWS warned of high temperatures through Wednesday that are expected to be between 100 to 107 degrees. Low temperatures will range from the mid-60s in rural areas, into the low to mid-70s within city and foothill locations. There is a slight cool down to high temperatures on Wednesday for Merced, Madera, and Mariposa counties along with better overnight recoveries.
Kings County is just one of many areas in the region that is expected to see its temperatures reach the triple-digits, though this will not likely come as any surprise to longtime residents of the Central Valley.
As a result, the NWS warned that dehydration, heat stroke, and other conditions are of a higher risk, especially among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.
The Kern County Mountains and Desert area and the Sierra Nevada Foothills have also received extreme heat warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday.
