Hundreds of people braved the triple-digit heat in Hanford Tuesday evening, making their way to the Civic Center Park for National Night Out and the refreshment of cold treats and lots of water.
The annual nationwide event, founded in 1984, is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
National Night Out took place across the country on Aug. 3, but Hanford waited until the second Tuesday of the month to hold its National Night Out to ensure city councilmembers could attend. Since the Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, the change gave them the opportunity to join in on the festivities and community-building.
“I’ve been loving it because now we can go out — I’m going to make it where the council can go out and enjoy this event,” said Mayor Francisco Ramirez. “It’s a great way for the community to connect with the council, with the police, and with public safety and I’m enjoying it.”
All-in-all, 27 booths and displays were set up offering food, resources and demonstrations from the different community partners in the Hanford and Kings County area. A petting zoo and a ride from Freddie the Fire Truck were also available.
“Just to get together — and kids and adults to interact with their community, see all the different resources they have, see all the different law enforcement entities, see all the different community-based projects that they have out here," Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin explained. "It gives a lot of resources to people and a lot of information.”
Those who stuck around into the evening were then rewarded with a water fight next to the fountain outside the Civic Park Auditorium, which included the deployment of hoses by the Hanford Fire Department and countless water balloons being thrown indiscriminately.
“A little too much, as you can see," one boy said, as she showed off his drenched clothes.
