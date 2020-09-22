National Night Out 2020 canceled

VISALIA — Visalia’s annual National Night Out was canceled last week after previously being postponed.
The event typically takes place the first Tuesday of August or October. The cancelation was announced on the Visalia Police Department’s Facebook page. “… Due to the public health threat of COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel National Night Out this year,” it read in part.
The post went on to thank people for their support and hopes of celebrating with everyone soon.
“While the event may be cancelled, community spirit is still going strong,” the post went on to say. “We encourage you to reach out to your neighbors with a friendly phone call and continue to look out for each other.”
