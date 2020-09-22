You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Night Out 2020 canceled
0 comments
top story

National Night Out 2020 canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
National Night Out 2020 canceled

VISALIA — Visalia’s annual National Night Out was canceled last week after previously being postponed.

The event typically takes place the first Tuesday of August or October. The cancelation was announced on the Visalia Police Department’s Facebook page. “… Due to the public health threat of COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel National Night Out this year,” it read in part.

The post went on to thank people for their support and hopes of celebrating with everyone soon.

“While the event may be cancelled, community spirit is still going strong,” the post went on to say. “We encourage you to reach out to your neighbors with a friendly phone call and continue to look out for each other.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manuel G. Leonardo
Obituaries

Manuel G. Leonardo

Manuel Goncalves Leonardo was born in Feteira, Terceira, on the Azorean islands of Portugal on January 12, 1944 to his parents, Maria Jesus Bo…

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News