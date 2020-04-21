National Crime Victims’ Rights Week begins

HANFORD — Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes released a short statement on Monday to begin National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The statement, which was released through a video on the Kings County Victim Witness Assistance Program’s YouTube account, detailed the history and purpose of the week.
“Victims’ rights week is an annual commemoration to increase community awareness and to promote victims’ rights and services,” Fagundes said in the video.
Victims’ Rights Week was established in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, Fagundes said. It was part of an initiative to provide increased services for victims of crime.
“We live in a nation where nearly everyone has been touched by crime,” Fagundes said. “Whether by direct victimization or that of a family member, co-worker or friend.”
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week officially started on Sunday, April 19 and will run through Saturday, April 25.
Each day, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program will be honoring crime victims of Kings County. On the Kings County website, the assistance program says it “seeks to make the criminal justice system more understandable, accessible and responsive to the concerns of victims and witnesses.
Our Victim Advocates are available to ensure that crime victims and their family members are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.”
The District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Team will have a daily message on their Facebook page and the Kings County website.
“Although the current state of affairs prevents us from gathering together in a literal sense, we can still be united in spirit to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community, our victims, our survivors and those who serve them,” Fagundes said.
Today, the 23rd memorial quilt will be unveiled to honor the victims of 2019. There will also be messages from the domestic violence prosecutor, sexual assault prosecutor and elder abuse prosecution team.
Fagundes added that the community must strive to protect the rights of victims and survivors.
“In Kings County, we believe when one person is hurt by crime, we’re all touched by its effects,” Fagundes said.
Assistance can be found at the following locations: 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford, 1031 Chittenden Ave. in Corcoran, and 317 Alpine St. in Avenal. The latter two need an appointment first.
If anyone has any questions about National Crime Victims’ Rights week, contact the office at (559) 852-2640 or email them at victim.witness@co.kings.ca.us.
