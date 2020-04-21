National Crime Victims’ Rights Week begins

Our Victim Advocates are available to ensure that crime victims and their family members are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.”

The District Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Team will have a daily message on their Facebook page and the Kings County website.

“Although the current state of affairs prevents us from gathering together in a literal sense, we can still be united in spirit to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community, our victims, our survivors and those who serve them,” Fagundes said.

Today, the 23rd memorial quilt will be unveiled to honor the victims of 2019. There will also be messages from the domestic violence prosecutor, sexual assault prosecutor and elder abuse prosecution team.

Fagundes added that the community must strive to protect the rights of victims and survivors.

“In Kings County, we believe when one person is hurt by crime, we’re all touched by its effects,” Fagundes said.

Assistance can be found at the following locations: 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford, 1031 Chittenden Ave. in Corcoran, and 317 Alpine St. in Avenal. The latter two need an appointment first.

If anyone has any questions about National Crime Victims’ Rights week, contact the office at (559) 852-2640 or email them at victim.witness@co.kings.ca.us.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

