NAS Lemoore welcomes home two squadrons

NAS LEMOORE — As two squadrons flew over NAS Lemoore on Thursday, families cheered, cried and hugged one another as a nearly 11-month deployment came to an end.

After the squadrons made their way off their jets, families ran after their loved ones. Fathers picked up their children, spouses kissed for the first time in almost a year, and special moments were shared as families tried to catch up with one another.

Chris Nisch, a maintenance officer and senior pilot for VFA 94, got to hold his seven month old daughter, Emma Joy, for the first time.

“This moment is indescribable,” Nisch said. “The deployment was incredibly hard, incredibly rewarding, but being away from family is incredibly challenging, and meeting my daughter for the first time is harder than anything I ever expected. But the reunion is probably one of the best days of my life.”

The squadrons, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, left last April and arrived just after 12:30 p.m. VFA 22 was first to touch down with VFA 94 coming about an hour after.

“Being away from your children is hard, but [it’s a] really important mission we’re doing out there, worth the sacrifice,” John Stigi, commanding officer of VFA 22, said. “Makes it all that much more worthwhile when you see them.”

Stigi’s wife, Jessie, said the moment hadn’t quite settled in yet, but watching her two young boys run after their father was a “heart explosion.”

“Long deployments are hard, dial it up with a pandemic and two young kids with school and childcare issues,” Jessie said. “We’ve been very lucky to have my mother-in-law move in with us to help us because it was a very overwhelming experience.”