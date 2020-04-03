NAS Lemoore sailor tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAS LEMOORE — A sailor from Naval Air Station Lemoore tested positive for COVID-19, the base confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the post, the sailor, who worked at Fleet Readiness Center West on base, was tested on March 25 after displaying symptoms. The sailor was then isolated and the test came back positive on Wednesday.

“The Navy is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health and safety of our workforce and their families. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local communities,” continued the post from NASL.

The base said the workspace is being cleaned and sanitized by contracted professionals and the sailor is quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.