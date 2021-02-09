NAS Lemoore holds change of command ceremony

NAS LEMOORE — Commander Thomas Kolwicz relieved Commander Erik Kenny as the Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron Fourteen (VFA-14) during a change of command ceremony held Feb. 9, 2021.
Kenny, hailing from Peekskill, New York is a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. Commander Kenny led the Tophatters as Executive Officer through their extremely successful 2018-2019 combat deployment onboard the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.
After returning home, Commander Kenny took command of VFA-14 in December of 2019 and quickly upheld the Tophatter standard. During Kenny’s tenure as Commanding Officer the Tophatters won the Battle “E” Award based on the readiness of the command to carry out its assigned wartime tasks as well as the coveted Michael J. Estocin Award, created by the U.S. Navy to annually recognize one strike fighter squadron with the greatest professional reputation, aggressiveness, and operational performance.
Commander Kenny’s next assignment will take him to Charleston, South Carolina where he will attend Nuclear Power School prior to heading to San Diego to become Executive Officer of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).
Commander Kolwicz is a native of Danbury, Connecticut and graduated the United States Naval Academy in 2003. After winging in December 2005, Kolwicz’ career saw him attached to VFA-106, VFA-97,Strike Fighters Weapon School Pacific, VFA-25, VFA-86, Navy Personnel Command, and as the Executive Officer of VFA-14.
Commander Kolwicz, upon assuming command, stated, “I am humbled and honored to take command of this legendary squadron at such an important time in the squadron’s history. Fighting Fourteen is the most decorated and renowned fighter squadron in the world. I am blessed with dedicated Sailors who are ready and willing to continue that legacy of excellence. I look forward to serving alongside these American heroes as we prepare for our upcoming deployment.”
CDR Marvin Wynn is the new Executive Officer of VFA-14.
VFA-14 has been in service since 1919 making the TOPHATTERS the Navy’s oldest operational squadron, with over a century of professionalism and sustained superior performance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!