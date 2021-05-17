NAS LEMOORE — May 15, 2021 probably felt like a typical Saturday morning for the civilians in and around Kings County. But the date was incredibly important for many stationed at NAS Lemoore.
The Naval Air Station held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC).
The NOSC supports Selective Reservists (SelRes) sailors in the Central Valley from Stockton to the Grapevine, and as far west as San Luis Obispo and the central coast. There has been a historic misconception that members of the US Navy Reserves aren’t really sailors; that simply isn’t true.
The Navy Reserve was established on March 3, 1915 during the first World War and has responded to “every global conflict since” according to an official statement from Rear Admiral John Schommer, Commander of the Navy Reserve Forces Command.
That is why the NOSC is important. The facility provides tremendous support for mobilization readiness in the event of conflict and wartime. This includes medical readiness, administrative and legal work, as well as ensuring qualifications in a reservist’s billet to a Navy Command in accordance with wartime readiness.
To highlight the point, consider this: reservists executed almost 6,000 total mobilizations in 2020, nearly half in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; reservists were mobilized within 48 hours.
In fact, the pandemic was accounted for during the NOSC’s construction before Lieutenant Commander Christopher Worthy received command in 2020. The construction teams followed the appropriate safety protocols while working on-site, but there was concern the project might be halted.
“Any construction plan builds a contingency,” LCDR Worthy said. “That contingency plan was a one-month [plan] to accommodate for anything that would arise.”
Workers who did contract COVID-19 were able to recover from their illness, get tested and return to work within that contingency period, keeping construction on schedule.
Military Contract (MilCon) projects like the NOSC require years of planning. The planning for this new facility began as early as 2017 with a projected cost of $15.5 million, and getting materials and contracts allocated before breaking ground.
The new facility is state-of-the-art. The previous building was 8,000 sq. feet and stood near the new NOSC building’s location; it was not originally intended for NOSC use. This new building covers more than 20,000 sq. feet and was specifically planned for supporting Selective Reservists.
Beyond the medical and administrative services offered by the NOSC to reservists, the new building also provides several classrooms — including fully functioning distanced learning computer labs — to better support the their [reservists’] needs.
The NOSC can fully support the 11 units (350 reservists) it currently serves and operates with a staff of 10 to 13 full-time service men and women.
“This base [NAS Lemoore] is an old base,” LCDR Worthy added. “It’s great being a part of the Central Valley… people respect the military here and [are] proud to have the Naval Air Station in this environment, and we’re proud to be able to serve the Selective Reservists who work in that environment.”
In fact, NAS Lemoore will be honoring its 60th anniversary in the Central Valley later this year.
The projected cost was $15.5 million--just curious as to what the actual cost was after change orders, etc.
