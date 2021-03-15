You have permission to edit this article.
Multiple units serve search warrant, arrest one
  • Updated
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — At 4:30 p.m. March 4, officers with the Special Enforcement Unit, Narcotics Unit, Patrol, K-9 Unit, and U.A.S. Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of North Giddings in Visalia.

During the search, officers located an unserialized firearm, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, and body armor allegedly belonging to, Isaac Rocha, 20. Rocha is a prohibited person and convicted felon. He was arrested without incident and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on multiple charges.

