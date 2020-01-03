HANFORD — Multiple people were cited by Hanford Police Thursday for purchasing or providing tobacco to minors, department officials said.
On Thursday, members of the Hanford Police Department’s Problem Orientated Policing (POP) Team and Investigations Unit conducted a minor decoy Shoulder Tap operation targeting individuals who purchase or provide tobacco to minors under the age of 21.
Officers said underage minor decoys were sent to retail tobacco establishments where they asked adults to purchase tobacco products for them. During the operation, police said multiple individuals were cited for purchasing or providing tobacco to a minor under 21 years of age.
The following individuals purchased or provided tobacco to the minor decoys and were cited:
- Samual Burk, 21
- Humberto Ramirez, 21
- Juan Silva, 61
- Jesus Arellano, 24
- Carson White, 27
- Marcelino Perez, 59
- Angelica Villarreal, 26
The Hanford Police Department was the recipient of the California Department of Justice Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant Program. These grant funds will support programs to reduce illegal tobacco sales, particularly to minors.
Officials said funded activities will identify and target problematic tobacco retailers, assign officers to monitor tobacco use by minors at local events, conduct enforcement operations, conduct retailer education classes, conduct tobacco retail inspections, evaluate current practices, retailer training programs, decoy operations, youth outreach and prevention programs, tobacco retail license inspections, and more.
If you are aware of a retail establishment selling tobacco to minors under 21 years of age, contact the Hanford Police Department’s POP Team at (559) 585-4701 with the information.
