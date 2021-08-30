Adventist Health vaccinates more than 1,000 people during public vaccination event

Hanford West teacher Bill Chambers is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a public vaccination event at the Sierra Pacific High School gym in this February file photo.

 The Sentinel

Kings County, the Family Healthcare Network, the Central Valley Food Bank and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development are teaming up to bring a vaccine clinic and food drive to Hanford Wednesday.

The press release announcing the event said the joint operation aims to get COVID prevention measurements to underserved communities, including HUD-assisted households and those at risk of homelessness. According to HUD, appointments will not be required for the clinic.

“This initiative is about saving lives by expanding access to comprehensive COVID care for those in need,” said HUD Deputy Regional Administrator Wayne Sauseda. “It’s about meeting people where they are — and about bringing health care home.”

This vaccination and free food giveaway comes as Kings County is experiencing a third COVID-19 surge, with hundreds of new cases a week and vaccination rates, with 39% of residents having received one vaccination shot and 32% fully vaccinated, according to CalHealth data.

The clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and noon, Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Kings County Housing Authority, 206 Davis Street, Hanford, CA 93230. Those over 12 can get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine during the event.

Pfizer was given full approval by the Federal Drug and Agriculture administration in August for those over 16. It is a mRNA vaccine which requires a second shot.

Kings County Public Health also offers all vaccines approved in the U.S. at multiple locations around the county. More information on vaccination can be found on the Kings County website and appointments can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov.

HUD said the event is part of a larger effort to form partnerships in order to bring COVID vaccines and testing to community health centers.

