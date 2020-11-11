You are the owner of this article.
Motorcycle to be donated to LPD in honor of fallen Officer Diaz
top story

Motorcycle to be donated to LPD in honor of fallen Officer Diaz

LEMOORE — On Nov. 14, the End of Watch Ride to Remember Annual Charity Event organized by the Beyond the Call of Duty nonprofit organization will donate an honorary Harley Davidson police motorcycle to the Lemoore Police Department in honor of fallen Officer Jonathan Diaz.

Earlier this year, the organization rode into Lemoore during a cross-country trip to the 146 law enforcement agencies that lost officers in the line of duty last year.

Following the stop, Police Chief Michael Kendall said the organization reached out to the department and asked them to write a letter regarding Diaz and the night he was killed.

Diaz was killed on Nov, 2, 2019, after intervening in a domestic violence altercation between family friends at a party.

During the incident, Diaz was able to remove the victim from the situation and get her to safety before deciding to go back into the residence unarmed, even after hearing one gunshot come from within the home.

Diaz confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued before he was shot and killed.

After the cross-county trip, Kendall said the organization’s board got together and reviewed all the letters from the agencies. They selected Lemoore Police Department as a recipient of the Harley Davidson police package.

Kendall said the motorcycle will be put into service in the city.

The organization will be escorted to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday and is expected to arrive at approximately 1 p.m.

This event is open to the community and all other agencies that wish to attend. The department asks that attendees practice social distancing and wear proper face coverings.

The route is as follows:

  • State Route 198 exit on South 19th Avenue;
  • North on South 19th Avenue to West Bush Street;
  • East on Bush Street arriving at Veterans Memorial Park, 350 W. Bush St.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

