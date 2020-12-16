Morrow, Sharp sworn into Hanford City Council

HANFORD — Even though it seems like the world has stood still for the past nine months, just like the changing tides, the election year has brought a new wave of Hanford City Council members and leadership to move the city forward.
During its meeting Tuesday evening, which was held via video teleconference, the city welcomed new council members Kalish Morrow (District B) and Diane Sharp (District C) and said goodbye to Sue Sorensen and Martine Devine.
The outgoing council members both received a gift from the city and were thanked by City Manager Mario Cifuentez for their commitment to policy setting and to the city as a whole.
Devine and Sorensen were commended by their fellow council members and Mayor John Draxler said they both did a great job in helping lead and guide the city during the last four years
“I really enjoyed working with you two,” Draxler said.
Devine said it was an honor and pleasure to sit on the dais with the others and believes that Hanford is going in good direction under the guidance of Cifuentez.
“I’d like to thank all the citizens of Hanford first of all for electing me and putting your faith in me, thank you, and for all the support I’ve had,” Devine said. “Another big thank you to city staff and directors — thank you for all your input and help over these few years.”
Sorensen, who served on the council for eight of the last 12 years, said she was honored and blessed to have the opportunity to do so.
“It’s just an incredible experience to help set the direction of your community, to help see good things happen and to work through challenges, to learn to work together as a council,” she said. “I just appreciated that opportunity and gaining that experience.”
Sorensen thanked the community for its support and wished the incoming members good luck.
“I know they’re going to come in with new ideas and new energy and I look forward to seeing what they bring to the table,” she said.
Morrow and Sharp were then given their oaths of office.
Morrow was sworn in by Jeff Hewitt from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. She thanked her friends, family and the community for their support.
“I’m really looking forward to getting to work,” she said.
Sharp was sworn in by Kings County Superior Court Judge Randy L. Edwards. She thanked the outgoing council members for their efforts
“I’m excited to get back to work and to make our city the city that’s the best, most customer friendly city in the United States,” she said.
Reorganization of council
Following the swearing in of the new members, council held is annual reorganization, in which a new mayor and vice mayor are selected to lead the city for the upcoming year.
Councilmember Art Brieno nominated Vice Mayor Francisco Ramirez to become the next mayor and his nomination was seconded by Morrow. The nomination was approved with four “yes” votes and one abstention from Sharp.
Draxler then nominated Sharp for the position of vice mayor and the nomination was seconded by Morrow. The nomination was approved with three “yes” votes, one “no” vote from Brieno and one abstention from Ramirez.
Ramirez thanked the council for his nomination and said he looks forward to working with everyone and making Hanford a better city.
“Let’s go ahead and move the city of Hanford forward,” he said.
