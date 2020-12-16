Morrow, Sharp sworn into Hanford City Council

HANFORD — Even though it seems like the world has stood still for the past nine months, just like the changing tides, the election year has brought a new wave of Hanford City Council members and leadership to move the city forward.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, which was held via video teleconference, the city welcomed new council members Kalish Morrow (District B) and Diane Sharp (District C) and said goodbye to Sue Sorensen and Martine Devine.

The outgoing council members both received a gift from the city and were thanked by City Manager Mario Cifuentez for their commitment to policy setting and to the city as a whole.

Devine and Sorensen were commended by their fellow council members and Mayor John Draxler said they both did a great job in helping lead and guide the city during the last four years

“I really enjoyed working with you two,” Draxler said.

Devine said it was an honor and pleasure to sit on the dais with the others and believes that Hanford is going in good direction under the guidance of Cifuentez.

“I’d like to thank all the citizens of Hanford first of all for electing me and putting your faith in me, thank you, and for all the support I’ve had,” Devine said. “Another big thank you to city staff and directors — thank you for all your input and help over these few years.”

Sorensen, who served on the council for eight of the last 12 years, said she was honored and blessed to have the opportunity to do so.

“It’s just an incredible experience to help set the direction of your community, to help see good things happen and to work through challenges, to learn to work together as a council,” she said. “I just appreciated that opportunity and gaining that experience.”