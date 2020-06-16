More ‘Stage 3’ businesses can reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — As the state and counties begin to move forward into “Stage 3,” more businesses and services are being allowed to reopen.

On Friday, the state released additional guidance for expanded personal care services, including facials, waxing, skincare, cosmetology, nail salons, massage therapy, piercing shops and tattoo parlors.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said these businesses can start to open back up as soon as this upcoming Friday.

As with other “Stage 3” businesses that have been allowed to reopen recently, these types of businesses can begin to reopen as long as they adhere to the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines and safety protocols.

For example, the CDPH website states that all workers and customers at nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses must wear face coverings.

The county health department is available to work with businesses wishing to reopen and assist them with the guidelines.

Update on COVID-19 in Kings County