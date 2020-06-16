More ‘Stage 3’ businesses can reopen

HANFORD — As the state and counties begin to move forward into “Stage 3,” more businesses and services are being allowed to reopen.
On Friday, the state released additional guidance for expanded personal care services, including facials, waxing, skincare, cosmetology, nail salons, massage therapy, piercing shops and tattoo parlors.
During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said these businesses can start to open back up as soon as this upcoming Friday.
As with other “Stage 3” businesses that have been allowed to reopen recently, these types of businesses can begin to reopen as long as they adhere to the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines and safety protocols.
For example, the CDPH website states that all workers and customers at nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses must wear face coverings.
The county health department is available to work with businesses wishing to reopen and assist them with the guidelines.
Update on COVID-19 in Kings County
Since the outbreak began, Kings County has had a total of 831 cases of COVID-19 — not including cases related to state operated correctional facilities. Of those cases, 426 individuals have recovered from the virus.
Hill said there are currently 26 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and five of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit
Monday, the county confirmed two additional deaths associated with the disease, bringing the total to eight deaths in the county. According to a press release from KCDPH, both individuals were over the age of 65 years old.
Outbreaks of the virus have occurred at several correctional facilities in the county, including Avenal State Prison and Corcoran State Prison, and have now surpassed 1,000 cases collectively.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, Avenal State Prison had 908 confirmed inmate cases. The site also said 63 employees at this prison tested positive and 22 have returned to work.
The CDCR website states there were 98 confirmed inmate cases as Corcoran State Prison and 18 employee cases, four of which have returned to work.
Hill said 238 of the total cases at the prisons have recovered and three inmates are hospitalized outside of the county.
