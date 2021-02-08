Moose's Meals receives grants from local Walmarts

VISALIA — Moose’s Meals, the nonprofit pet food pantry, recently received six grants from local Walmarts totaling $7,300.
“It was incredible,” Sarah DeJohn, owner and founder of Moose’s Meals, said.
The Walmart Foundation provides community grants to local organizations in the United States and range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $5,000, according to their website. DeJohn submitted multiple applications within her radius of eligibility and was pleasantly surprised by the result.
“We just threw out as many as we could in Tulare County and … surprisingly enough, pretty much all of them came through,” DeJohn said.
Moose’s Meals received grants from the following Walmart stores:
- Walmart #2536, 1110 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare
- Walmart Supercenter #1645, 250 S. 12th Ave., Hanford
- Walmart Supercenter #5394, 770 W. El Monte Way, Dinuba
- Walmart #1826, 1819 E. Noble Ave., Visalia
- Walmart Supercenter #5956, 3750 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
- Walmart Neighborhood Market #5635, 1320 N. Demaree St., Visalia
The grants were received towards the end of 2020 from October-December. The first grant they received was a couple hundred dollars, which DeJohn was happy about. But more soon followed.
“Then it just kind of started coming in and then we got a $1,000 one and we were like, ‘Wow, oh my God that’s amazing,’” she said.
It got even better. While DeJohn was getting married in New Orleans, she received a notification telling them they had received another two grants for $3,000 and $1,500.
“We got the emails about that literally while we were on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and it was just amazing,” DeJohn said. “We were shocked that we got awarded that much.”
According to their website, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation “generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with our philanthropic priorities.”
The Community Grant Program awards grants for eligible nonprofit organizations, which “must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting funding.”
DeJohn said the grants help keep Moose’s Meals afloat and provides them security for future food distributions. It’ll also help with other bills once the nonprofit gets a warehouse. Right now, DeJohn gave up her garage to store all the pet food and has a storage unit in town.
The grants will also help fuel long-term goals, including covering the cost for pet owners to have their animals spayed and neutered. Even with low-cost clinics in the area, DeJohn said it’s still too expensive for some owners.
“We decided that would be another way to make a huge dent in the overpopulation here,” DeJohn said.
Moose’s Meals currently holds pet food distribution events the first or second Saturday of each month. Events are from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with food being on a first-come, first-served basis. All potential recipients need to do is show up, fill out an application, and show proof of need, such as an EBT, Medi-Cal or WIC card.
Moose’s Meals had their first distribution last April and were serving a little over 100 pets at the time. In the 10 months since, the nonprofit is now serving 350 pets per month.
“We definitely have grown a lot in the last few months,” DeJohn said. “We’re just super grateful with all the community support everybody’s shown us.”
Moose’s Meals goal is to “reduce the amount of pets surrendered to our already overflowing shelters and rescues, or abandoned out in the country.” Since their formation in March 2020, the non-profit has distributed more than 17,000 pounds of food to pet owners in need.
