Moose's Meals receives grants from local Walmarts

“Then it just kind of started coming in and then we got a $1,000 one and we were like, ‘Wow, oh my God that’s amazing,’” she said.

It got even better. While DeJohn was getting married in New Orleans, she received a notification telling them they had received another two grants for $3,000 and $1,500.

“We got the emails about that literally while we were on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and it was just amazing,” DeJohn said. “We were shocked that we got awarded that much.”

According to their website, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation “generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with our philanthropic priorities.”

The Community Grant Program awards grants for eligible nonprofit organizations, which “must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting funding.”

DeJohn said the grants help keep Moose’s Meals afloat and provides them security for future food distributions. It’ll also help with other bills once the nonprofit gets a warehouse. Right now, DeJohn gave up her garage to store all the pet food and has a storage unit in town.

The grants will also help fuel long-term goals, including covering the cost for pet owners to have their animals spayed and neutered. Even with low-cost clinics in the area, DeJohn said it’s still too expensive for some owners.

“We decided that would be another way to make a huge dent in the overpopulation here,” DeJohn said.