Moose's Meals hosting rummage sale
Moose’s Meals will be having a rummage sale on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bello Vita Venue located at 4211 W Goshen Ave. in Visalia.

All proceeds benefit Moose’s Meals, a pet food pantry organization, and there are more than two storage units full of items up for sale. Moose’s Meals is collecting donations until July 3, so they anticipate having more items when it comes time for the sale.

Items for sale include baby and children’s clothes, collectibles, furniture, shoes, jewelry, sporting goods, books and DVDs and more. For more information, call (206) 643-9520.

