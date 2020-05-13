Moose’s Meals gives pet owners a helping hand

VISALIA — After seeing food pantries handing out an increased supply of food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah DeJohn wondered if the same was happening for pets.
Her research found that a pantry for pets did exist, but the nearest places were located in Bakersfield and Fresno. So Moose’s Meals was born.
“What we do is we provide free dog and cat food to elderly, homeless and low-income pet owners of the community,” DeJohn, the founder of Moose’s Meals, said.
DeJohn moved to Visalia from Seattle, Washington in 2016 and noticed a large amount of abandoned animals and strays in the surrounding orchards. As a lifetime animal lover, she figured that there was something she could do to help, but she was unsure what that could be.
A couple of years passed and DeJohn started a family, but the thought never left her mind. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
“When this whole COVID-19 hit, I kind of had the light bulb finally after seeing … all the food pantries becoming more active,” DeJohn said. “I thought, ‘If there’s a food pantry for people, what about a food pantry for pets?’”
Her venture into Moose’s Meals, which is named after her own nine-month-old pit bull husky mix, has grown quickly.
“It snowballed really fast,” DeJohn, who began Moose’s Meals at the end of March, said.
She started with a post on Nextdoor, a social media app, stating she was starting Moose’s Meals and looking for any donations of food that pet owners didn’t need. A few donated and others asked to send her supplies via Amazon.
Within a week, DeJohn had more than 100 pounds in donations. Soon after, she created a Facebook page and Amazon Wish List, and within three weeks, she received 700 pounds in donations.
“We get packages every single day of food being delivered,” DeJohn said. “Every single day.”
With all the donations in hand, Moose’s Meals had its first distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on May 2. More than 600 pounds of food was given to 20 different pet owners for nearly 50 pets.
Moose’s Meals gave six pounds of food per cat, 10 pounds for small dogs and 20 pounds for large dogs. Owners came and picked up the food in drive-thru style in the church’s parking lot.
“We provide for up to four pets per family, which is the maximum you’re allowed to have according to Visalia city ordinance,” DeJohn said.
Under normal circumstances, Moose’s Meals would ask people to provide proof of need or fill out an application depending on their status. But as of now, that has been put on hold.
“With COVID-19, we know that some people need assistance now that may not be on food stamps or anything because they were just fine last month and now they’ve lost their job,” DeJohn said. “So we’ve waved all that for the time being.”
Moose’s Meals continues to take growing steps by recently partnering with The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia. The Source LGBT+ Center offered to match donations of $1,000 and Moose’s Meals reached that mark a couple of days ago via GoFundMe.
“It’s just so cool to see this bring the community together in a time when it’s hard to be together as a community because everybody has to stay home,” DeJohn said.
Up next for Moose’s Meals is filing for 501(c)(3) status so donations can be tax deductible. It would also allow them to reach out to food manufacturers directly and companies like Chewy.com, Petco and PetSmart would be more likely to donate.
DeJohn also hopes to partner the Valley Oak SPCA or another vet clinic to provide low-cost spaying and neutering.
“That way it’s not just a pet food pantry it turns into a comprehensive care for your pets and be able to educate people on responsible ownership,” DeJohn said.
Moose’s Meals will have its next food distribution in June with details to come in the future.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
