Moose’s Meals gives pet owners a helping hand

“It snowballed really fast,” DeJohn, who began Moose’s Meals at the end of March, said.

She started with a post on Nextdoor, a social media app, stating she was starting Moose’s Meals and looking for any donations of food that pet owners didn’t need. A few donated and others asked to send her supplies via Amazon.

Within a week, DeJohn had more than 100 pounds in donations. Soon after, she created a Facebook page and Amazon Wish List, and within three weeks, she received 700 pounds in donations.

“We get packages every single day of food being delivered,” DeJohn said. “Every single day.”

With all the donations in hand, Moose’s Meals had its first distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on May 2. More than 600 pounds of food was given to 20 different pet owners for nearly 50 pets.

Moose’s Meals gave six pounds of food per cat, 10 pounds for small dogs and 20 pounds for large dogs. Owners came and picked up the food in drive-thru style in the church’s parking lot.

“We provide for up to four pets per family, which is the maximum you’re allowed to have according to Visalia city ordinance,” DeJohn said.