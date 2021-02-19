Months-long investigation leads to two arrests

VISALIA — From October 2020 through February 2021, detectives with the Visalia Police Department Property Crimes and Commercial Policing Units have been investigating a series of commercial thefts committed by the same suspects in Visalia and nearby cities.
These suspects would enter during business hours and steal thousands of dollars of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Mainland Skate and Surf, Hibbett Sports and several other local businesses. Detectives were recently able to identify two of the suspects.
This week, detectives located and arrested 20-year-old Deoneyeah Ross and 19-year-old Timayne Cook in Fresno.
The suspects are facing several charges, including grand theft, burglary, robbery, and conspiracy.
Detectives are working with other local area law enforcement agencies to bring additional criminal charges against these suspects. This investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!