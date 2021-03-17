Monterey County moves to red tier

MONTEREY — As of today, Monterey County has moved out of California’s most limited COVID-19 restriction stage and into the red reopening tier.
This shift allows for restaurants to immediately start serving indoor diners at 25% capacity, as well as the opening of indoor operations for museums, gyms, movie theaters and the beloved Monterey Bay Aquarium. The Aquarium has not announced its exact reopening date in May yet.
“This is the next step forward in accelerating our recovery,” said Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO at Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “While our robust outdoor offerings will remain in full effect, businesses can now open their doors and expand the destination’s tourism footprint safely and responsibly.”
Monterey County’s tourism industry had been hit hard over the last year, with an estimated visitor spending loss of more than $1.6 billion, the lowest in more than two decades. Even with the next level of advancement, hotels and other businesses are expected to be well below full employment. The destination’s businesses continued to adapt their business models to survive strict restrictions and implemented added safety protocols to protect visitors, their employees and the community.
For the latest information on what is open, COVID-19 restrictions, travel alerts and responsible travel practices in Monterey County, visit SeeMonterey.com.
