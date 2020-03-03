Miranda Lambert brings Wildcard Tour to Fresno

FRESNO — Miranda Lambert brought her Wildcard Tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, where she realized California can be just as “country” as the South.

Lambert, already a bonafide country music superstar with over a decade of hits on the radio, did not disappoint those in attendance.

She sang hits like “Gunpowder & Lead”, “Mama’s Broken Heart”, and “White Liar” with genuine enthusiasm and occasionally slowed it down with songs like “Bluebird”, “Another Vice” and “All Kinds of Kinds.”

Lambert had plenty of help from the crowd, as well. Voices could be heard resonating throughout the Save Mart Center, especially on songs like “The House That Built Me.”

There wasn’t a dull moment in the 23-song set, which lasted well over an hour.

During a break in the music, Lambert commented that she’d never seen so many cowboy hats on the West Coast. In fact, she told the crowd that she and her husband took a trip to Shaver Lake during some down time, and on the way there the scenery included cows and horses.

“I thought ‘This is awesome. These are my people’.” Lambert said to cheers.

Lambert was supported on the tour by crowd-pleasers Lanco and Cody Johnson.

