Michael Washington makes financial literacy fun with new children's book

HANFORD — A nagging idea at two in the morning wouldn’t allow Michael Washington to sleep. The next day, he kept on hearing a voice in his head. It urged him to follow through. Being the doer he is, the result was “Felix Gets A Credit Card” — his new book.
“I was in my bed one night and I was like, ‘Man, I really want to write a book about a fox who gets a credit card and he just does a bunch of wild stuff,’” Washington said.
After being unable to shake the notion, the first-time author jotted some ideas and ended up writing the whole story that same day. He tweaked it over the next week to make it just right and the final product was an approximately 20-page children’s book focused on financial literacy.
“We took a situation that people don’t want to talk about with kids and we made it happen, but we also made it fun and cartoonish,” Washington said.
We introduced you to Washington a couple of months ago in a story titled “Breaking the Cycle: Michael Washington is a man of the people.” His company, MDW Credit Solutions, is focused on fixing people’s credit and, in the bigger picture, teaching financial literacy. So it’s no surprise his new book is a step in the same direction.
“We have to help our community, we want to help our culture and especially the people who come from less who don’t have someone teaching them,” Washington said. “We want to help everyone who has no knowledge. MDW is for the people. We want to see the community flourish. We want to provide the education.”
“Felix Gets A Credit Card” follows a group of young anthropomorphic animal friends who head to the mall for a day of fun. Felix, an orange fox, is given a credit card by his parents only for necessities. Instead, Felix soon finds himself overindulging in items he and his friends want, but don’t need.
“It was a lesson that we all have to go through,” Washington said. “Sometimes we want things and will do anything to get them and they’re not needs. And then when we get them, we look back and we’re like, ‘I didn’t need that.’”
The book, which can be ordered at https://www.mdwcreditsolutions.com/book, takes us through Felix’s mistakes and growth as he navigates the new knowledge of a credit card. The story is colorful and takes a simplistic approach when it comes to delivering its central message. Illustrated in a “Rocko’s Modern Life” vibe, one of Washington’s favorite shows growing up, the book also introduces us to Ollie the Owl, Thomas the Tiger and other friends.
“I want to make it cool for kids to learn about financial literacy, credit and money,” Washington said.
He wants young readers to understand that it’s OK to buy what you want as long as you’re responsible about it, and that it’s OK to make mistakes.
“We all make mistakes,” Washington said. “But it’s not about where we start, it’s about where we finish. And if we’re learning from our mistakes, that’s what matters.”
He also hopes it spurs a greater conversation about finances. Washington makes it a point to say that children aren’t adequately taught about money, credit or other similar items in school.
“Knowing about financial literacy, it can have your life going really well or really bad,” Washington said. “I think it’s just as important, if not more important, because we use this on a day-to-day basis when we get out of school and they don’t teach us any of this in school like they should.”
Washington plans on expanding Felix’s adventures by making his story into a series. One current extension of help is the financial literary courses he just started offering to both children and adults. Those interested can email mdwuniversity@gmail.com for more information.
Even with all his success, Washington acknowledges the help he’s received along the way, especially during this year with COVID-19. He said his team allows him to accomplish his goals, and praised his brother, Rudy Avila, who he just brought on to the business.
“He’s come on and he’s done a tremendous job,” Washington said. “Better than I could have thought and he’s come in and he’s allowed me more time — he’s taken on a lot of the slack — and he’s a big reason for a lot of the success that we’ve achieved. I want him to know that I’m thankful for him, grateful for him and I absolutely love him to death.”
The next step for Washington is undoubtedly another project to help his community. But even he took a moment to soak in his new achievement.
“It feels unrealistic,” Washington said about holding the book. “I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but the other day I was just riding in the car and I looked over and I saw the book and I kind of teared up. It really made me feel good just because I told myself I was going to do something and I did it.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
