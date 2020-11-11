Michael Washington makes financial literacy fun with new children's book

HANFORD — A nagging idea at two in the morning wouldn’t allow Michael Washington to sleep. The next day, he kept on hearing a voice in his head. It urged him to follow through. Being the doer he is, the result was “Felix Gets A Credit Card” — his new book.

“I was in my bed one night and I was like, ‘Man, I really want to write a book about a fox who gets a credit card and he just does a bunch of wild stuff,’” Washington said.

After being unable to shake the notion, the first-time author jotted some ideas and ended up writing the whole story that same day. He tweaked it over the next week to make it just right and the final product was an approximately 20-page children’s book focused on financial literacy.

“We took a situation that people don’t want to talk about with kids and we made it happen, but we also made it fun and cartoonish,” Washington said.

We introduced you to Washington a couple of months ago in a story titled “Breaking the Cycle: Michael Washington is a man of the people.” His company, MDW Credit Solutions, is focused on fixing people’s credit and, in the bigger picture, teaching financial literacy. So it’s no surprise his new book is a step in the same direction.

“We have to help our community, we want to help our culture and especially the people who come from less who don’t have someone teaching them,” Washington said. “We want to help everyone who has no knowledge. MDW is for the people. We want to see the community flourish. We want to provide the education.”