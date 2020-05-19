Mia Gillum named 2020 California State FFA champion
0 comments
top story

Mia Gillum named 2020 California State FFA champion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mia Gillum named 2020 California State FFA champion
Contributed by Hanford FFA

HANFORD — Hanford High School’s Mia Gillum was announced as a 2020 California State FFA Champion in the State FFA Agriscience Fair Competition on Friday.

Gillum, a sophomore in the Chemistry in Agriscience Agriculture Pathway course will now represent California FFA at the National FFA Agriscience Fair Competition.

Gillum’s agriscience research experiment consisted of testing encapsulated citric acid and encapsulated lactic acid added to 100 pounds of beef snack stick mixture to determine which acid would produce the desired pH level in beef snack stick products.

The pH level in beef snack sticks impacts the texture and moisture holding capacity of the product ultimately affecting consumer palatability. Her experiment provides meat food processors and product developers with knowledge regarding which encapsulated acid will develop the desired product pH level.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board votes to reopen the county
News

Board votes to reopen the county

  • Updated

HANFORD — After voting to submit an attestation to the state regarding COVID-19, the Kings County Board of Supervisors also voted to open up b…

County working to reopen ASAP
News

County working to reopen ASAP

  • Updated

HANFORD — Working to reopen the county as soon as possible, the Kings County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting Friday wher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News