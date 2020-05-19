Mia Gillum named 2020 California State FFA champion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Hanford High School’s Mia Gillum was announced as a 2020 California State FFA Champion in the State FFA Agriscience Fair Competition on Friday.

Gillum, a sophomore in the Chemistry in Agriscience Agriculture Pathway course will now represent California FFA at the National FFA Agriscience Fair Competition.

Gillum’s agriscience research experiment consisted of testing encapsulated citric acid and encapsulated lactic acid added to 100 pounds of beef snack stick mixture to determine which acid would produce the desired pH level in beef snack stick products.

The pH level in beef snack sticks impacts the texture and moisture holding capacity of the product ultimately affecting consumer palatability. Her experiment provides meat food processors and product developers with knowledge regarding which encapsulated acid will develop the desired product pH level.