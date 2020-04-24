Metro 4 Cinemas closes its doors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Owners of the Metro 4 Cinemas in Hanford announced Thursday that the theater's doors will close and it will no longer operate.

“We love our Metro 4 family, and though this is the end of our story at the Metro 4, we hope that it will reopen in the future with new ownership to provide movies to the amazing community for years to come,” said a statement via its Facebook page.

The cinema, which was opened by Culver Theatres in 1983, was on the verge of closing in July 2017. News of the closure was met with outcry from the community and the theater’s loyal customers, prompting ownership to continue operations while pursuing ways to keep it open indefinitely.

That pursuit led to a deal with Movie Heroes in September 2017. In the Movie Heroes model, customers paid a monthly membership fee in order to watch an unlimited number of movies.

This model was successful and kept the theater open for almost another three years, but recent circumstances have changed.

According to the statement, ownership was no longer able to keep the theater open due to COVID-19 orders — movie theaters were deemed non-essential businesses — as well as the opening of the movie theater at the Coyote Entertainment Center in Lemoore.

Members can contact support@movieheroes.com to switch their membership to the Coalinga location, “Reel Time”, where they can continue to watch unlimited movies, or for a prorated refund.

The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.