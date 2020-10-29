Meet the candidates: TJ Cox

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked the two candidates running for the 21st Congressional District a few questions so voters can get to know them.

In this race, Republican David Valadao is challenging incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno), who is running for his second term.

Valadao previously held the seat for three terms from 2013-2019.

The 21st Congressional District includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

Tell us a little about yourself.

As a native Californian and the son of immigrants, I was taught the importance of hard work, personal integrity, and fighting for what’s right. I am a family man, engineer, and small businessman with a passion for community development. I’m married to Kathleen Murphy, MD, a pediatric intensive care physician, and together, we are the proud parents of four children.

Why are you running for this seat?

I ran in 2018 with a simple mission: to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families of the 21st District. For decades, the Central Valley has been neglected in terms of federal investment and economic opportunity. I have committed myself to serving economically disadvantaged communities throughout the Central Valley — helping build health clinics, job-training centers, affordable housing, and clean energy plants. I spent my life working in the neighborhoods where Wall Street and the big banks refuse to go. That inspired me to run for office and ensure the voices of thousands of working Central Valley families were heard.