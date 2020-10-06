You are the owner of this article.
Meet the candidates: Thomas Nix
LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Thomas Nix is running for Lemoore City Council District C.

Tell us a little about yourself.

As a longtime resident of Lemoore, I care a lot about the direction our city is headed. I am a husband and father of four, a Navy Reserve Chief, owner of the Lemoore Labyrinth, a regional service consultant, and volunteer youth leader at our local church. I graduated from Lemoore High, joined the world’s finest Navy, then earned my BSBA in management and HR management from Columbia College.

Why are you running for this seat?

The city needs experienced people sitting on the council that look at not only short term, but long-term benefits and consequences for decisions that are being made.

What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

There is a need for more businesses in the town to support our citizens and to keep money local. To fix this, I would work on making clearer directions for businesses looking to open in our city and improve the city’s workability with businesses.

Why should voters select you?

There are two great candidates running for District C. A vote for either of us would be a win for our city.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

For more information:

Visit Thomas Nix's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tommyfordistrictc/.

