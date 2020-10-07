Meet the candidates: Sue Sorensen

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Sue Sorensen is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.
Tell us a little about yourself.
Over the years I’ve been an active community member serving as a school volunteer, a coach and a leader in a variety of youth organizations. My background experiences include 16 years as a school board trustee, co-chair of the successful COS Bond and as a Hanford Recreation and Planning Commissioner. I have served eight years on the Hanford City Council holding the positions of Vice Mayor and Mayor, twice. Through these opportunities I’ve gained an understanding of local government, budgets, planning, lobbying in Sacramento and Washington DC, and becoming familiar with the operations of the City. This knowledge enables me to be the most prepared of all candidates seeking this office.
Why are you running for the seat?
I am deeply committed to fostering involvement, accomplishment and growth among Hanford‘s citizens. I also think it’s important to develop continuity and stability on the City Council. During the last 12 years there has been constant turnover of council members. Turnover every two year election cycle creates constant retraining, redirection of goals, re-building collaboration, making it difficult to keep the City Council focused and moving forward. At this time, I believe it is important for me to be reelected to bring stability and continuity to the council through my diverse background of experiences.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to resolve this issue?
This is an unprecedented time for Hanford. In the next four years we will continue to face challenges that will determine our success. It will be important to keep our City financially stable, support public safety, meet the needs of our businesses, expand job opportunities that all determine our future success. Another major focus will be implementing the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, especially after the impact of COVID-19. With my experience in education, city affairs and as a small business owner I am prepared to meet these challenges head-on.
Why should Hanford voters select you?
During my last four years as your District B Council member, Hanford has seen many accomplishments. A new City Manager, now living in Hanford, was hired and is actively involved in our community. The Fire Department has seen expansion in staffing, new facilities and equipment. Our Police Department has also increased in officers, updated police facilities/equipment, and added special services programs i.e, HART. Even during this pandemic the Council was able to develop a balanced budget, with no layoffs and successfully negotiate three-year contracts with city unions. New recreational facilities will be built in 2021. Currently, the Recreation Department is moving forward with a grant application to possibly secure up to $8 million in funding to purchase and develop more future park land. In order for these goals to be accomplished, it is important to have stability on the council. I would like to continue to use my proven leadership, experience, and training to move our city forward with the goals and vision established. There is still much work to do.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!