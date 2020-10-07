Meet the candidates: Sue Sorensen

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Sue Sorensen is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

Tell us a little about yourself.

Over the years I’ve been an active community member serving as a school volunteer, a coach and a leader in a variety of youth organizations. My background experiences include 16 years as a school board trustee, co-chair of the successful COS Bond and as a Hanford Recreation and Planning Commissioner. I have served eight years on the Hanford City Council holding the positions of Vice Mayor and Mayor, twice. Through these opportunities I’ve gained an understanding of local government, budgets, planning, lobbying in Sacramento and Washington DC, and becoming familiar with the operations of the City. This knowledge enables me to be the most prepared of all candidates seeking this office.

Why are you running for the seat?

I am deeply committed to fostering involvement, accomplishment and growth among Hanford‘s citizens. I also think it’s important to develop continuity and stability on the City Council. During the last 12 years there has been constant turnover of council members. Turnover every two year election cycle creates constant retraining, redirection of goals, re-building collaboration, making it difficult to keep the City Council focused and moving forward. At this time, I believe it is important for me to be reelected to bring stability and continuity to the council through my diverse background of experiences.