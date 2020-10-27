Meet the candidates: Rudy Salas

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked the two candidates running for the 32nd Assembly District a few questions so voters can get to know them.

In this race, Republican Todd Cotta is challenging incumbent Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), who is running for his fifth consecutive term after first being elected to the seat in 2012.

Assembly District 32 encompasses all of Kings County and the Kern County communities of Arvin, Delano, Lamont, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and part of the city of Bakersfield.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised in the Central Valley, went to our local schools, and as a teenager worked summers in the fields to make some money to buy school clothes and school supplies. I was fortunate to attend and graduate from UCLA with two degrees, all while working two jobs to pay my way through school. After college, I took a job at the White House before deciding to come back home and work at Cal State, helping our local kids access college. Later, I began working for the legislature and fighting for our fair share of resources while helping run my family’s small business. In 2010, I was blessed by voters to serve on City Council and in 2012, I was voted into the Assembly where I continue to fight for our Valley families.

Why are you running for this seat?

I'm running for re-election to continue fighting for our Valley families so that we have more water, better schools, safer neighborhoods and well-paying jobs.