Meet the candidates: Rudy Salas

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked the two candidates running for the 32nd Assembly District a few questions so voters can get to know them.
In this race, Republican Todd Cotta is challenging incumbent Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), who is running for his fifth consecutive term after first being elected to the seat in 2012.
Assembly District 32 encompasses all of Kings County and the Kern County communities of Arvin, Delano, Lamont, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and part of the city of Bakersfield.
Tell us a little about yourself.
I was born and raised in the Central Valley, went to our local schools, and as a teenager worked summers in the fields to make some money to buy school clothes and school supplies. I was fortunate to attend and graduate from UCLA with two degrees, all while working two jobs to pay my way through school. After college, I took a job at the White House before deciding to come back home and work at Cal State, helping our local kids access college. Later, I began working for the legislature and fighting for our fair share of resources while helping run my family’s small business. In 2010, I was blessed by voters to serve on City Council and in 2012, I was voted into the Assembly where I continue to fight for our Valley families.
Why are you running for this seat?
I'm running for re-election to continue fighting for our Valley families so that we have more water, better schools, safer neighborhoods and well-paying jobs.
I have fought to bring millions of dollars back home to the Valley. I've co-authored the $7.5 billion Water Bond for safe drinking water and storage projects; delivered $4 million for the Friant-Kern Canal to increase water supply and reliability for our farms and communities; led the charge and saved the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program from statewide elimination; and secured $15 million in the budget for job training and millions more for local schools and disability services.
I am especially proud of the work we have done to fight valley fever. We secured $10 million dollars for research, outreach and awareness. Another proud achievement was securing nearly $14 million for Kings County Public Safety to help keep our streets and our neighborhoods safe by building new emergency operation centers, headquarters and 911 facilities. As a past Legislator of the Year for both the American GI Forum and the American Legion, I'm proud of the work we've done to fight for veterans and I'm proud of creating the law that prevents discrimination against our veterans.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
Overcoming the current economic and health crisis and ensuring that our families and small businesses have the resources to get back on their feet. I will continue to bring in more testing, PPE, funding for small businesses and access to health services for our community so that we can return back to work and school safely, all while protecting the health of our frontline workers, seniors, children and loved ones. I will continue working with our locals to fight for the resources we need in Kings County so our small businesses and schools can open up safely and our community can thrive again.
How are you different from your opponent?
I am the only candidate with a proven track record of delivering for Valley families and bringing in millions of dollars for Kings County. I’ve delivered over $130 million for water improvement projects in the Valley, delivered nearly $14 million directly to Kings County for public safety and secured millions for Kings County small businesses and Valley families during this pandemic crisis. I am the only candidate that has proven he will stand up to his own political party to do what’s right for Valley families — this was true when I voted No on the gas tax and was punished.
Why should voters select you?
During these uncertain times, people are hurting and we need leaders with a proven track record of getting real results for Valley families. I will continue to stand up for the Valley and build on our successes. I’m supported by over 40 local elected officials including Republicans, Democrats and Independents and numerous organizations including the California Highway Patrolmen, Professional Firefighters, BAKPAC Chamber of Commerce, California Correctional Peace Officers, and our Teachers and School Employees Associations. I’ve been involved in over 100 local community events ranging from handing out backpacks and coats to kids to making sure families have a Thanksgiving meal. I wake up every morning trying to make life better for our families and I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 3rd.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
