Meet the candidates: Kalish Morrow

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Kalish Morrow is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.
Tell us a little about yourself.
The charm of Hanford won me over upon my first visit back in 2010 when I sat under the neon lights of the historic Fox Theater, listening to live music in downtown Hanford, while enjoying Thursday Night Market Place. I transplanted here from Southern California upon marrying my husband, stationed at NAS Lemoore. Since that time, we’ve been fortunate to remain here while raising our two sons during three combat deployments, running my own skin care boutique in downtown Hanford, and have served on various boards, including Main Street Hanford, founded Heart of Hanford and have lead/participated in efforts such as protesting the destruction of the old Lacey fire station or fixing up the Carnegie Museum before the city could shut it down in 2019.
Why are you running for this seat?
The city for quite some time has been operating without a vision and cohesive plan to create a vibrant and thriving city, particularly in our historic downtown. What’s even more egregious is the uphill battle business owners, entrepreneurs and would-be investors have because of onerous red tape and fees. We’ve watched as they tear down our history, leave city-owned buildings sitting vacant and deteriorating, and ignore our input.
Downtown needs council to provide new tools such as tax rebate incentives to improve buildings, special permits for renovating potential upstairs living or office spaces, beautification and wayfinding at the 198 exits, and improved streetscapes to connect our main corridors, to name a few. By providing new and effective tools, we should release the zoning restrictions that limit certain business types to downtown while hamstringing the other commercial zones from adapting and changing with the market in a meaningful way.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
The issues in District B are diverse, like gas leaks at residences that the city hasn’t fixed for years. But the one best known is the undeveloped second half at Hidden Valley Park, which the incumbent voted to rezone as residential and surplus property despite public outcry. I support the effort to rezone it back to park land and develop the park space through private means of donors, sponsors and volunteerism.
Near Earl F. Johnson Park area there is a lot of crime, lack of shade, and tired equipment that is not being replaced due to the city prioritizing $178,000 worth of pickleball courts at the already active Lacey Park. Our underserved areas of town should no longer go neglected.
Why should Hanford voters select you?
Through my various experiences, I have become battle-tested when it comes to tough decisions. My fresh perspective and energy is aimed to shake up the status quo that keeps our town stagnant and slipping further into poor fiscal health. I keep in touch with our community by volunteering to help like building with Habitat for Humanity, rolling burritos for the frontline Firefighters, or talking with veterans about their hopes and concerns.
It is time the City Council makes the voice of the people more important than the voice of city bureaucrats. You deserve to be heard and I will amplify your voice from the dais.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!