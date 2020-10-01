Meet the candidates: Kalish Morrow

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Kalish Morrow is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

Tell us a little about yourself.

The charm of Hanford won me over upon my first visit back in 2010 when I sat under the neon lights of the historic Fox Theater, listening to live music in downtown Hanford, while enjoying Thursday Night Market Place. I transplanted here from Southern California upon marrying my husband, stationed at NAS Lemoore. Since that time, we’ve been fortunate to remain here while raising our two sons during three combat deployments, running my own skin care boutique in downtown Hanford, and have served on various boards, including Main Street Hanford, founded Heart of Hanford and have lead/participated in efforts such as protesting the destruction of the old Lacey fire station or fixing up the Carnegie Museum before the city could shut it down in 2019.

Why are you running for this seat?

The city for quite some time has been operating without a vision and cohesive plan to create a vibrant and thriving city, particularly in our historic downtown. What’s even more egregious is the uphill battle business owners, entrepreneurs and would-be investors have because of onerous red tape and fees. We’ve watched as they tear down our history, leave city-owned buildings sitting vacant and deteriorating, and ignore our input.