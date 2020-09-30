Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Jacob Sanchez is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

Tell us a little about yourself.

Born and raised in Hanford, graduating with the Hanford High Class of 2016, I have gained an impenetrable loyalty toward my community. At age 18, I worked at the California State Capitol working on various policies before immersing myself into being an active member of local government back in Hanford at the age of 19. My first role, within the Planning Commission, began in 2017 and remains ongoing. In 2019, I eagerly welcomed three more roles that I am active in today: Taking a stand for Hanford community members within the Kings Community Action Organization Board of Directors, a member of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative combatting housing insecurity, and a dedicated volunteer encouraging investment in local businesses with Main Street Hanford. Additionally, I am proud to be a member of the Hanford Sunset Rotary Club and Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

Why are you running for the District B seat?

Overall, I am running for this seat to become a voice for the people. Hanford needs a representative with a fresh perspective and a new voice to propel our community into prosperity. I truly believe I embody this representative. I will advocate for proper funding for our public safety departments that keep our community safe. I will fight to cut regulations and reduce administrative fees that have done nothing but hinder small businesses in our community. Lastly, I will be representative that is accessible and participates in our community. I possess the knowledge, experience and morals to make rational decisions and be a fresh voice to move Hanford forward!