Meet the candidates: Jacob Sanchez

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Jacob Sanchez is running for Hanford City Council District B, which extends from Fargo Avenue to Lacey Boulevard, and near 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue.
Tell us a little about yourself.
Born and raised in Hanford, graduating with the Hanford High Class of 2016, I have gained an impenetrable loyalty toward my community. At age 18, I worked at the California State Capitol working on various policies before immersing myself into being an active member of local government back in Hanford at the age of 19. My first role, within the Planning Commission, began in 2017 and remains ongoing. In 2019, I eagerly welcomed three more roles that I am active in today: Taking a stand for Hanford community members within the Kings Community Action Organization Board of Directors, a member of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative combatting housing insecurity, and a dedicated volunteer encouraging investment in local businesses with Main Street Hanford. Additionally, I am proud to be a member of the Hanford Sunset Rotary Club and Hanford Chamber of Commerce.
Why are you running for the District B seat?
Overall, I am running for this seat to become a voice for the people. Hanford needs a representative with a fresh perspective and a new voice to propel our community into prosperity. I truly believe I embody this representative. I will advocate for proper funding for our public safety departments that keep our community safe. I will fight to cut regulations and reduce administrative fees that have done nothing but hinder small businesses in our community. Lastly, I will be representative that is accessible and participates in our community. I possess the knowledge, experience and morals to make rational decisions and be a fresh voice to move Hanford forward!
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
The main issue I want to resolve is improving the quality of life for our residents. After conversing with many residents throughout the district, it is evident that many individuals feel that Hanford is a unique city, but lacks locations that residents can use on a day-to-day basis to improve their quality of life. I will solve this by advocating for policies that will build a recreational facility offering affordable recreational activities for both our youth and families. Additionally, I will push for policies that will allow our local government agency to work with new businesses and restaurants to reduce the cost of opening new establishments in Hanford that will not only expand activities that our community can participate in, but will also create opportunities for our residents to apply for new, sustainable jobs, which they can advance in and simultaneously become more financially stable.
Why should Hanford voters select you?
I believe voters should select me because I prioritize the safety of our community while holding departments accountable. To achieve this aspiration, I continuously educate and equip myself with hands-on experiences within the community. For the past three years, I have been volunteering tirelessly with many organizations and agencies to improve our community. I have participated on ride-alongs with our fire department and our police department to gain a general idea of what they do to protect our community. In addition, I spark numerous conversations with local/county elected officials and department heads to discuss what our local government needs to improve on.
