Meet the candidates: Frank Gornick

In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Frank Gornick is running for Lemoore City Council District C.

Tell us a little about yourself.

My family and I have lived in Lemoore for more than 25 years. I retired from West Hills as Chancellor in 2017. Along with the local taxpayers, the generosity of the Pedersen/Simas families, the City of Lemoore and our locally elected Trustees, we brought a $300 million college development to our city and Kings County. During my 40-year career in higher education, I managed budgets that exceeded $100 million, worked with numerous state and federal agencies, and elected officials to leverage our local tax dollars for the benefit of students, employers, the community, and our region.

Why are you running for this seat?

My intention, if elected, is to contribute to the skills of the council as we work together to maximize the potential of the City of Lemoore. Specifically, my priorities include the economic development of our city, the support of our local businesses, schools, fire, police and the smart use of technology to improve the municipal services for our citizens, while maintaining our fiscal integrity.

What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

While I am a candidate for District C, I would be a member of the City Council representing all of Lemoore.