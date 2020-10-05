Meet the candidates: Frank Gornick

In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Frank Gornick is running for Lemoore City Council District C.
Tell us a little about yourself.
My family and I have lived in Lemoore for more than 25 years. I retired from West Hills as Chancellor in 2017. Along with the local taxpayers, the generosity of the Pedersen/Simas families, the City of Lemoore and our locally elected Trustees, we brought a $300 million college development to our city and Kings County. During my 40-year career in higher education, I managed budgets that exceeded $100 million, worked with numerous state and federal agencies, and elected officials to leverage our local tax dollars for the benefit of students, employers, the community, and our region.
Why are you running for this seat?
My intention, if elected, is to contribute to the skills of the council as we work together to maximize the potential of the City of Lemoore. Specifically, my priorities include the economic development of our city, the support of our local businesses, schools, fire, police and the smart use of technology to improve the municipal services for our citizens, while maintaining our fiscal integrity.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
While I am a candidate for District C, I would be a member of the City Council representing all of Lemoore.
We need a Council that works more as a team, rather than just representing a district.
Lemoore is positioned to grow smartly with the interest in new home construction. If elected, I would like to see greater consistency of design for new developments and code enforcement. We have neighborhoods and intersections without proper lighting and landscaping. The landscape and lighting districts throughout the city can, in my opinion, be better utilized than currently operated.
As a city, we have been so eager to have growth that we have taken on a look of an “unincorporated city” at times. That doesn’t happen by accident, it is intentional. I want us to be more intentional.
Why should Lemoore voters select you?
Voters should select me because I have a genuine interest in making a positive difference in the functionality of our city. I have a proven track record of doing that in my career and I look forward to working with the city staff to make that happen. I believe all issues, whether large or small, need to be addressed. Citizens need a responsive government that makes them proud to live in Lemoore.
