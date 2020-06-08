Meet HFD’s furry new recruits

HANFORD — Two new Hanford Fire Department recruits swore to “unconditionally love and comfort their humans” as they grapple with the realities, and sometimes tragedies, all first responders experience.
HFD has partnered with Visalia-based California Service Dog Academy, which usually trains dogs to help veterans with their mental health, to train the puppies to help firefighters in the department deal with stress and their mental health.
The puppies took their oaths of office Monday during a swearing in ceremony at city hall.
After being approached by HFD, the academy donated the puppies to the department as a way to alleviate the mental stress of the firefighters and also to bring joy to the community.
When firefighters have particularly tough calls or bad days, HFD Chief Steve Pendergrass said there’s nothing better than a puppy to take their attention and get their minds off things.
“This is the start of hopefully something huge for the state of California and the fire service as a whole,” Pendergrass said, adding he’s honored to be the first chief to implement a program like this and excited for the direction this program will take.
Firefighters Matt Martinez and Connor Kurtz head the program and are the two primary handlers for the new puppies, named Asher and Tiller.
Out of a litter of 10 golden retriever puppies, Rebecca Corso, head trainer at California Service Dog Academy, said the puppies were chosen based on their confidence level, a temperament test and the ability to handle lots of new sights and sounds — something they’ll be exposed to at the firehouse and in the community.
Corso said the academy will continue to help train the puppies over the next year.
Martinez said both he and Kurtz have had the puppies for a few days now and everything is going well so far. He said he plans to take the puppy to the firehouse for his first shift on Tuesday.
