Meet Hanford's new Park Resource Officer: Domingo Bursiaga

HANFORD — The city of Hanford approved the Park Resource Officer pilot program in February and Hanford Police Officer Domingo Bursiaga was selected as the new park resource officer.

Bursiaga began his new position this week. He took the time to answer some questions from the Sentinel so the community can get to know him and learn about what he does.

Tell us a little about yourself and how you got started in your career.

My name is Domingo Bursiaga. I am married and a father of four. I was born and raised in Hanford, a Hanford West graduate. I served four years in the United States Marine Corps.

I got started with my career in law enforcement in 2010 and worked almost seven years with the Delano Police Department as a police officer and detective. I came to the Hanford Police Department as I have always wanted to work in the city I grew up in. I am currently working toward my bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

What kind of impact do you think law enforcement has on the community?

I think law enforcement has a huge impact on the community. Citizens turn to law enforcement to help them solve many problems and look to law enforcement to feel safe in the community.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Being able to serve and protect the city I was born and raised in, being involved and an active member in the community. I take pride in helping my community, peers and loved ones. I love the brotherhood that comes with being a police officer and working with others that have the same passion for the job.