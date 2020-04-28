Meat plant employees test positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford confirmed recently that some employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kings County Department of Public Health officials, 24 employees at the plant have been identified as infected with the virus.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Public Health Director Ed Hill called the situation a “small outbreak.” He said 20 of the employees are Kings County residents and the other four are from either Fresno or Tulare counties.

According to a statement from Central Valley Meat Company officials, the employees were identified through the company’s daily pre-screening process.

The company said it’s working closely with KCDPH to identify other individuals who have had close contact with the infected employees. Officials said any employee that tests positive will be quarantined and will remain away from work until cleared by medical professionals.

Central Valley Meat officials said the company has followed Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as well as implemented other safety processes and procedures, like wearing masks and increased social distancing, to keep employees safe.

The meat-processing plant, which runs five days a week and employs about 900 workers, has continued to operate.

