New classrooms and labs to expand the paramedic, nursing, and health science programs are among plans at West Hills College Lemoore for funding generated by Measure J if it passes on Nov. 8.

Additionally, the money would pay for a new academic building and to increase career training in computer sciences, visual arts, health sciences and emergency medical services, said college President James Preston.

Measure J is a general obligation bond measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

