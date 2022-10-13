New classrooms and labs to expand the paramedic, nursing, and health science programs are among plans at West Hills College Lemoore for funding generated by Measure J if it passes on Nov. 8.
Additionally, the money would pay for a new academic building and to increase career training in computer sciences, visual arts, health sciences and emergency medical services, said college President James Preston.
Measure J is a general obligation bond measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
If approved by 55% of district voters, it will authorize $8.6 million to improve and expand West Hills College Lemoore’s classrooms and facilities. In addition, voter approval of Measure J will allow the district to qualify for $21.9 million in state matching funds.
“The State of California has approved a $21.9 million grant for the construction of the new academic building West Hills College Lemoore,” said Dr. Kristin Clark, West Hills Community College District chancellor. “The state funding program requires community college districts to contribute local funds to qualify for these grants. Measure J will provide the local funding required.”
Measure J’s average annual tax rate is estimated to be less than 1 cent per $100 of assessed property value while bonds are outstanding, which is projected to be 15 years. The assessed value while bonds are outstanding is the value placed on the property by Fresno or Kings County and is typically lower than market value, according to officials.
California community college districts commonly use GO bonds to fund improvement projects, such as constructing and renovating classrooms, said Clark.
“Similar to a home loan, GO bonds are repaid over time. Funds to repay the bonds come from a tax on all taxable property — residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural — located within the district,” she said.
Measure J will require that an independent Citizens Oversight Committee review and report on all bond expenditures, and for a certified public accountant to audit all bond expenditures.
Measure J includes a specific list of projects that bond funds may be spent on. Laws prohibit funds from being used for administrators’ salaries, pensions, or benefits as well as the state from taking Measure J funds to spend in other districts, according to the college.