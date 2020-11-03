You have permission to edit this article.
Matthews appears to win Lemoore District E
Matthews appears to win Lemoore District E

Patricia Matthews

LEMOORE — According to unofficial election results, Patricia Matthews has won the seat for the Lemoore City Council district E with 41% of the vote and 90% of precincts reporting in as of 8:05 p.m.

The district covers most of Lemoore north of Hanford-Armona Road, minus a portion of district A. Gwendolyn Landrusand Guadalupe Capozzi were also competing for the seat, earning 22% and 37% of the vote respectively.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve our community and help better our city,” Matthews said. “It is my desire to serve you with integrity and respect.”

Matthews said her top priority is the city’s budget and said she wants to work to bring in local businesses to keep tax dollars and jobs in the city.

Official election results will be available once vote counts are finalized in the upcoming days.

