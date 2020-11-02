Mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare honored with display

HANFORD — A spooky display chock-full of skeletons, pumpkins and other creepy decorations had an even greater meaning during Halloween this year.

Douty Street Nightmare had its famous haunted display for a fifth year in a row on Saturday, but it was without a key member. Jared Oliveira, the mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare, passed away suddenly earlier this month. The display was done in his memory.

“We’re just having a huge display, what my husband wanted,” Angie, wife of Jared, said. “But unfortunately, he passed away Oct. 11 and that was really hard for me and it still is, obviously. But this was his passion and I didn’t want to stop because he wanted this.”

The all-encompassing project, which normally runs through the house and into the backyard, was scaled back because of COVID-19, but there was never any doubt that something would be put together.

“This was our friend and this is what you do. This is how you pay your respects,” Emily Burnias, a friend of Jared’s, said. “Did we ever have any doubt? Not at all. We knew it was going to happen.”

Multiple friends and family members came together and put the Halloween display together, located at 1229 N. Douty St., over two weeks working anywhere from five to eight hours a day. The end result was a front yard with dozens and dozens of scary items.

“I love it,” Angie, who was dressed as La Llorona, said. “I sit outside here on the porch and this is us. This is what made us happy and I couldn’t imagine not doing this for him.”