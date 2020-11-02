Mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare honored with display

HANFORD — A spooky display chock-full of skeletons, pumpkins and other creepy decorations had an even greater meaning during Halloween this year.
Douty Street Nightmare had its famous haunted display for a fifth year in a row on Saturday, but it was without a key member. Jared Oliveira, the mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare, passed away suddenly earlier this month. The display was done in his memory.
“We’re just having a huge display, what my husband wanted,” Angie, wife of Jared, said. “But unfortunately, he passed away Oct. 11 and that was really hard for me and it still is, obviously. But this was his passion and I didn’t want to stop because he wanted this.”
The all-encompassing project, which normally runs through the house and into the backyard, was scaled back because of COVID-19, but there was never any doubt that something would be put together.
“This was our friend and this is what you do. This is how you pay your respects,” Emily Burnias, a friend of Jared’s, said. “Did we ever have any doubt? Not at all. We knew it was going to happen.”
Multiple friends and family members came together and put the Halloween display together, located at 1229 N. Douty St., over two weeks working anywhere from five to eight hours a day. The end result was a front yard with dozens and dozens of scary items.
“I love it,” Angie, who was dressed as La Llorona, said. “I sit outside here on the porch and this is us. This is what made us happy and I couldn’t imagine not doing this for him.”
The backyard hosted friends and family to celebrate Jared. A TV had a slideshow of photos of Jared and a Dia de los Muertos altar was set up in his memory with flowers and other items.
Members of the community also dropped off jack-o'-lanterns and pumpkins in memory of Jared.
“His favorite thing was jack-o’-lanterns,” Angie said. “He used to have a YouTube channel called Jared O Lantern and he did prop reviews and he did the haunted house and how he did everything. He was very, very involved with Halloween all year long.”
Jared posted over 270 videos on his channel and had more than 1,000 subscribers. The last video he posted was titled “Decorating My Fireplace for HALLOWEEN” on Sept. 13.
The original concept for Douty Street Nightmare began when Angie and Jared still lived on Fourth Street. Then they took their Halloween appetite into an apartment on Brown Street and finally over to Douty Street where the haunting continues. It’s also been for a good cause with donations going to Relay for Life every year.
“I’ve never seen somebody so passionate about what they’re doing,” Burnias said. “He’d give us these blueprints and these sketches and how he wanted this built and that was just the most amazing thing to see him and Angie and their passion for this.”
In a 2018 interview with the Sentinel, Jared described the haunted house and his passion for it. “When we hear them screaming and crying, it makes it all worth it,” he said at the time.
“People like to be scared. They get here and they hear the screams and sounds inside and they get excited,” Jared said. “People who love to be scared come and they bring along their friends who don’t like it. Those are the people it’s really fun to scare.”
The plan for the future is to continue Douty Street Nightmare. If COVID-19 is gone next year, Angie said she wants to have a full-fledged walk-through haunted house again.
“I love Halloween so this is important for me to keep doing it for him,” Angie said. “This is him and right now I’m sure he’s looking down and he’s so happy and so proud.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
