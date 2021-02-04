Mason Brosseau signs NLI with Sacramento State

HANFORD — After seeing previous teammates sign their National Letters of Intent, it was finally Mason Brosseau’s turn on Wednesday.
With family, friends and coaches rooting him on, the senior defensive end and nose tackle for the Bullpups signed his NLI to play football at Sacramento State. The signing ceremony was held outdoors at Hanford High School.
“It was surreal. It was everything I imagined it to be,” Brosseau said after he signed. “To be able to get that chance, get that opportunity in such a weird year like this, it’s truly a blessing.”
Brosseau, who’s started on varsity since his sophomore year, was the 2019 West Yosemite League Lineman of the Year, after compiling 61 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He called his last two seasons the “best football years of my life,” as he helped the Bullpups complete a perfect regular season in 2019 and win back-to-back WYL titles for the first time since the 1934-35 seasons.
Brosseau was one of 10 players the Hornets added on National Signing Day and only one of two defensive players. Sacramento State had been recruiting Brosseau since the end of his junior year and with two alumni coaches on the team — DJ Maciel and Allen Perryman — the fit was natural. He also cited its proximity by saying the campus is “far, but close at the same time.”
“When it came to my decision time, it really did feel like home to me and the best possible place,” Brosseau said.
Before signing, Bullpups coach Cannon Sanchez spoke about Brosseau and how proud he was of seeing him make it to the next level.
“This is a long time coming,” Sanchez said after the ceremony. “Mason’s put in a tremendous amount of work to be in the place that he is today and I think he’s going to do great things at Sac State.”
Sanchez described Brosseau as a “high motor guy” who’s a “do-it-all” type of player. He sadi he knows Brosseau is going to give Sacramento State everything he’s got.
“Seeing what Mason has started from and where he is at right now, development-wise, as a player and student athlete, and really just a young man, I think he has really just exceeded expectations,” Sanchez said.
Brosseau admitted there were times during the NCAA dead period and the pandemic when he was frustrated as his recruitment slowed. But he kept the faith and his dream of playing college football, which he’s had since he started playing football in the third grade, still came to fruition.
“To be able to get it now and know that all my work that I’ve put in has paid off, I’m blessed and I’m extremely grateful for the my opportunities I’ve gotten,” Brosseau said.
Sacramento State did not play in the fall of 2020 and also opted out of the proposed Big Sky Conference 2021 spring football season. During the 2019 season, the Hornets were the Big Sky co-champions when they went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference tying with Weber State.
“I’m ready to learn, better my craft, and get to pick older kids’ brains and get to pick my coaches’ brains, and just enjoy my time out there playing football and work as hard as I possibly can,” Brosseau said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
"When it came to my decision time, it really did feel like home to me and the best possible place," Hanford’s Mason Brosseau said about signing with Sacramento State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!