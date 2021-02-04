Mason Brosseau signs NLI with Sacramento State

HANFORD — After seeing previous teammates sign their National Letters of Intent, it was finally Mason Brosseau’s turn on Wednesday.

With family, friends and coaches rooting him on, the senior defensive end and nose tackle for the Bullpups signed his NLI to play football at Sacramento State. The signing ceremony was held outdoors at Hanford High School.

“It was surreal. It was everything I imagined it to be,” Brosseau said after he signed. “To be able to get that chance, get that opportunity in such a weird year like this, it’s truly a blessing.”

Brosseau, who’s started on varsity since his sophomore year, was the 2019 West Yosemite League Lineman of the Year, after compiling 61 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He called his last two seasons the “best football years of my life,” as he helped the Bullpups complete a perfect regular season in 2019 and win back-to-back WYL titles for the first time since the 1934-35 seasons.

Brosseau was one of 10 players the Hornets added on National Signing Day and only one of two defensive players. Sacramento State had been recruiting Brosseau since the end of his junior year and with two alumni coaches on the team — DJ Maciel and Allen Perryman — the fit was natural. He also cited its proximity by saying the campus is “far, but close at the same time.”